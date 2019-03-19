Dundee pensioner struck by car in serious condition in hospital

Police have made a fresh appeal after a 79-year-old woman was hit by a car remains in hospital.

A spokesman said: “As you may already have seen in the local Dundee media, about 9.15am yesterday we attended a road traffic collision in Constitution Street, Dundee, near to Oranges and Lemons Nursery, where a Vauxhall Vivaro van had been involved in a collision with 79-year-old female pedestrian.

“Unfortunately, the lady involved has suffered some serious injuries, and is currently in Ninewells Hospital. Her condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses, however we would still like to speak with anyone who saw the incident, and in particular anyone who was driving in that street around that time who may have dashcam footage.

“If you can help us with our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Our reference is incident 0814 of March 18.”