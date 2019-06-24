Dundee pensioner stole more than £22k in benefits over three years

A woman has admitted claiming more than £22,000 in benefits she wasn’t entitled to.

Pamela Strachan, 66, pleaded guilty to making a false claim to the Department for Work and Pensions for employment and support allowance between March 4 2014 and October 27 2017, stating that she was unemployed and single.

The truth was she shared a household with her partner who was working, thereby claiming £22,698.63 she was not entitled to.

Solicitor Jane Caird said she would reserve mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence at Dundee Sheriff Court until next month.