Dundee pensioner robbed while working in shop by man she once lent money

A pensioner robbed in a shop by a customer she once lent money to has spoken of her terrifying ordeal.

Moira Jack, 66, was shoved to the ground while working at Paterson’s newsagents on Strathmartine Road before having £180 nicked from her purse by George Reilly.

The thief was jailed for two years, with his solicitor saying he committed the offence in a bid to clear drug debts.

Moira said she is now frightened to open up the shop on her own because of Reilly’s attack.

She said: “I’m just glad it’s over. I was scared he might come back.

“One of my neighbours comes in with me in the morning now and stays until there’s people in the shop.

“He (Reilly) used to come in as a shopper. I used to lend him money.

“I was shaken and sore.

“It will take me a while to get rid of this feeling. I don’t think it will go away.”

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Moira had opened the shop on January 18 at 5am and placed her handbag, containing £180, on a shelf.

Just before 7am, Reilly entered the shop and asked Moira for “a couple of pound” and a hot drink, which she said he couldn’t have.

Reilly, a prisoner of Glenochil, then walked to the side of the counter and said: “Sorry, I’m away to do this.”

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie said: “The accused walked towards the store room. She tried to block him but he managed to shove her on the shoulder.

“He went to the hangbag, rummaged through it and took the money. She said she was going to phone the police and he said to her ‘go phone the ****** police then’.

“He pushed her forcefully using both hands causing her to fall into large gas canisters.”

Moira did not suffer any injuries.

Appearing from custody, Reilly, 42, pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack on January 18. Theo Finlay, defending, said Reilly was “appalled” by his behaviour and had broken the trust offered to him by his victim.

Mr Finlay said drug addiction had taken an “increasing grip” on Reilly who needed the money in order to pay off debts.

Sentencing him to two years in prison, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “This was a violent robbery of a 66-year-old woman who was alone in the shop at 6.50am.

“It looks like she was good to you in the past but you chose to go down this route.

“I do not see any alternative but a custodial sentence.”