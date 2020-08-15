Dundee pensioner ‘overwhelmed’ as locals try to help get him out of his house for the first time in nine months

An OAP who had become “a prisoner in his own home” because of his wheelchair has praised a local woman for helping him secure a mobility ramp.

Last month, The Tele highlighted the plight of Bobby Milroy, a retired florist, who was unable to leave his home because he had no way of getting his wheelchair out of his Arbroath Road.

Laura Keys had read the pensioner’s story on the Tele website and decided to help the 82-year-old, who claimed he had been waiting for Dundee City Council to install a ramp at his house since November.

The 34-year-old got in touch with the local authority to offer a ramp at her house, which was no longer needed.

She added: “I felt so sorry for Bobby, I know what it’s like to be isolated and to have to spend that time indoors must have been difficult.

“I have a ramp in my home that had been installed for the previous tenant that I don’t require.

“We’ve notified our housing officer and I hope it can be adapted to give Bobby some freedom to get out of his home.”

Bobby said he was still awaiting to hear when the ramp would be installed but praised Laura for her generosity.

“I’m overwhelmed that someone has taken the time to reach out to try and help, it’s so kind of Laura to have gone to that trouble,” he added.

Bobby’s friend, Jim Symons, also thanked Laura for her efforts to help the pensioner.

He added: “It’s a marvellous gesture from the lady to try and help. I do know these ramps need to be specifically fitted for each address so that might present some snagging on the offer.

“I know Bobby is still awaiting quotes back. Hopefully he can still get out and enjoy the remainder of the summer. We have a garden bench with a memorial plaque to Bobby’s mother and father on it.

“It would be great to allow it to get out and get sometime to enjoy it.”

Dundee City Council confirmed they were looking into the matter.