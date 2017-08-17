Dundee pensioner Norrie left with black-eye after unprovoked attack by thug

An OAP has been left “extremely shaken” after a thug attacked him on his own doorstep.

Norrie Brown, 73, had been returning home from a night out when he was set upon by a man who punched him in the face before making off on foot near Happyhillock Walk in Dundee.

The former mill worker said the man had been standing near the bin recesses when the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Norrie, who suffered a black eye and lost his glasses in the attack, staggered back as a result of the blow.

Speaking to the Tele, he said he won’t let the unprovoked assault deter him from going about his normal routine.

He said: “I had been in the city centre earlier in the day before heading back to the Stobswell area. I missed my last bus home and ordered a taxi from Dexy’s Bar. The taxi dropped me near my front door and as I approached the entrance to my close, I looked back to see the taxi driving off.

“As I turned back, the guy punched me without provocation — I can only assume he was standing near the bin recess area.”

Norrie said the man made no attempt to rob him, despite him having a small amount of his cash in his jacket.

He said: “I had about £20 on me. Part of me has been wondering if it was a case of mistaken identity.

“I lost my glasses during the incident but managed to get myself into my flat. I was still extremely shaken on the Sunday morning, but managed to contact police with help from neighbours.

“I lost my appetite because of the incident, but I’m determined not to let it put me off leaving my home.

“I was back out on Monday and I was still a little apprehensive about what happened but I’m defiant and determined to carry on as normal.”

A police spokesman confirmed officers were investigating the incident. He said: “Unfortunately, the victim was so shocked by the incident that he was unable to provide a full description of the attacker. He suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.