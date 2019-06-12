Dundee pensioner needed stitches after man’s glass door rammy

A pensioner was left needing stitches after a freak accident which saw a raging boyfriend put his foot through her door.

John McMillan, of Haldane Terrace, injured himself as well as an 82-year-old woman while pursuing a man he believed had been inappropriate with his girlfriend.

The man had been working with McMillan’s girlfriend in their capacity as carers, and had been assisting the pensioner at her home on Perth Road.

As they went to leave at around 9.20pm, McMillan appeared and chased the man who ran back into the elderly woman’s house.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said: “As he entered, he closed the door behind him and the accused, as he was running, ran straight at the front door and smashed through a glass panel.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

​“The lady of the house was in the hallway and received an injury to her hand because of the glass.

“The lady had to have three stitches to her right hand.”

McMillan had to attend Ninewells Hospital because of a cut to his leg.

He was traced by police at the hospital, and when responding to being cautioned and charged he said: “I’ll apologise to that woman and I’ll pay for the damage.”

McMillan, 25, admitted pursuing the man on June 30 last year, as well as following him and striking a glass panel, causing it to smash.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said McMillan was concerned about the man acting inappropriately towards his partner, but only wanted to speak to him.

She said that McMillan himself suffered a “serious” leg injury as a result.

Before ordering McMillan to pay a total fine of £1,060, Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “I see you were badly injured, but if you run at a door then that’s what happens.

“The old lady inside the house, who had nothing to do with this, no doubt got the fright of her life.”