Dundee pensioner leaves hospital after four-month battle with coronavirus

A Dundee pensioner has left hospital after four months battling coronavirus and double pneumonia.

Jim Clark, 69, spent Christmas, New Year and his birthday in Ninewells Hospital but returned home on Wednesday in time to celebrate his ruby wedding anniversary.

Jim was admitted to Ninewells on November 30 with coronavirus and spent seven weeks on a ventilator in intensive care before being moved to the respiratory ward (ward three).

He also battled double pneumonia on his road to recovery but has now returned home to his wife, Catriona.

Jim said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all the staff who have played their part in getting me to this stage where I can now go home.

“From the early weeks in ICU to then being here in ward three, I cannot thank the staff enough for all that they have done for me.

“It has been an extremely anxious time for my family and I would like to praise the way that staff have helped ensure that they were kept fully informed about my care at all stages.

“Having missed so many celebrations from being ill, I was determined that I wanted to be home to celebrate our Ruby Anniversary with my wife Catriona this weekend.

“I am so pleased to be getting home and I am looking forward to the next stage of my rehabilitation as my next goal is to eventually get back to playing golf.”

‘An emotional journey’

Jim had one of the longest stays seen at Ninewells since the start of the pandemic.

Lesley Kram, ward three senior staff nurse, called him “inspiring”.

She said: “On behalf of the team I would like to say how delighted we all are to see Jim leave hospital.

“It has been an emotional journey for his family as well as for all the team who have been caring for him.

“Looking after Jim has been a real team effort and we were impressed by Jim’s determination.

“It has been inspiring to witness his steady improvement over these last few weeks which has been supported by the ward team and the physiotherapy team.

“We know that Jim missed celebrating his birthday, Christmas and New Year because of being in hospital so it’s lovely that he will be home to celebrate his Ruby Anniversary.

“We wish him all the best with his ongoing recovery.”