Dundee pensioner jailed for spiking women’s coffees then sexually abusing them after they had passed out

A vile pensioner who spiked the coffees of women before sexually abusing them after they were rendered unconscious has been jailed for five years.

Terence Cox preyed on some of the vulnerable women at churches and soup kitchens.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Cox photographed their naked bodies after they had fallen asleep from drinking spiked coffee.

Today, a sheriff jailed the 66-year-old after branding his conduct as “completely and utterly unacceptable.”

Cox pleaded guilty to four attacks against four different women between April 2016 and May this year.

The first victim was Cox’s former partner and had been living with her at the time of the offence.

The court heard that after drinking a coffee Cox had made for her, she could only recall waking up the next morning naked.

Cox, of Kinloch Street, lied saying she had suffered an epileptic fit. The woman later discovered three images of herself on Cox’s phone lying naked.

His second victim was a friend that he had met through attending the Eagles Wings Trust at the Elim Church on Douglas Street.

She would take valium at Cox’s home and recalled waking up naked in his bed on an occasion in September 2016.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan said: “She shouted at the accused and demanded to know what happened.

“The accused said that she fell asleep in the living room and also said he removed her clothes because he didn’t want her to get sweaty.”

Two other victims were lent money by Cox before he abused them. One of the women stayed at Cox’s home and woke up to him touching her privates.

The other woman, who also stayed at his home, was awoken by a sharp pain in her groin, with Cox lying in bed beside her.

She was bleeding and had bruises on her body consistent with blunt force trauma.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said that Cox was under no illusion that a custodial sentence was inevitable

When passing sentence, Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “The course of conduct here is completely and utterly unacceptable and will obviously require an extensive custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Hughes previously considered remitting Cox’s case to the High Court for sentencing but instead opted to impose a five-year jail term.

Cox was also placed on a supervised release order for 18 months as well as being made subject to the sex offender’s register for life.