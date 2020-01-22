Dundee pensioner forced to call surgery 200 times in bid to see GP

A pensioner has hit out after being forced to call her local surgery 200 times in a bid to see a GP.

Secretary of the Dundee Pensioners Forum, Dorothy McHugh, she spent 30 minutes on the phone trying to get an appointment with Hillbank Health Centre.

After calling 199 times, Dorothy finally got through on the 200th attempt and was told she would be called later for a phone consultation.

She said: “I started at 8am and I got through at half past 8 and there were no appointments left.

“It’s appalling and something needs to be done about it. I know things are stretched but this is beyond a joke.”

Dorothy was able to call back using her iPhone but admits, for more elderly patients who don’t have suitable equipment, it could be even more of an issue phoning the surgery so many times.

She said: “It’s appalling, especially for older people or people who are vulnerable or ill. It’s so frustrating and it’s clear this system is not working to the benefit of patients.

“There are two problems: not enough people answering the calls, so it takes you half an hour to get through and not enough GP’s because the appointments are all gone by the time you get through. I know it is not just my surgery which is having these issues.”

Hillbank Heath Centre declined to comment.