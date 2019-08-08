Dundee pensioner five times the drink-drive limit mounted kerb in supermarket car park

A pensioner admitted driving while more than five times the alcohol limit in a supermarket car park.

John Ross, of Victoria Road, was spotted driving erratically by other shoppers in the car park at Sainsbury’s, Tom Johnston Road, on Saturday.

The 69-year-old’s vehicle mounted a kerb before rolling back at around 3.30pm. Concerned witnesses checked on Ross and could smell alcohol from the vehicle.

A breath teast revealed he had 123 mics of alcohol in 100 mils of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics.

After pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court, Ross’s sentence was deferred for reports until September 4.