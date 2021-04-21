Dundee pensioner feels like she has ‘won the lottery’ as missing cat is returned following month on the run

A Dundee pensioner says it feels like she has “won the lottery” after her missing cat was returned following one month on the run.

Joan Walker, a 66-year-old skin cancer sufferer, was devastated after her beloved Russian Blue housecat, Blue, ran away from home last month.

The two have spent a large amount of the pandemic together, with Joan saying the absence felt like “losing a bairn.”

However, after three weeks with no sightings, Blue has returned home.

‘I’m just so glad I’ve got him back’

The eight-month-old kitten was spotted in the Hilltown on Wednesday and handed into the SSPCA centre in Petterden, before being returned to Joan in the evening.

“It feels like I’ve won the lottery,” Joan, from Bruce Street, said.

“I’m just so overwhelmed, I’ve had calls from all my friend and family, everyone saying how happy they are.

“I’m just so glad that I’ve got him home, I can’t believe it.

“When I saw the picture to identify him I couldn’t stop screaming, just because it was him and I couldn’t believe it.

“It’s amazing how he turned up the morning after the article came out.

“There was a point on Monday where I felt like I’d lost hope because we had about 30 posters out and everyone I knew was looking for him and it had been three weeks without any sightings.

“Having him home now is so amazing, I don’t know what to say.”

Joan’s gratitude

Blue was well fed and hydrated when he returned home, leading Joan to think that someone else may have been looking him.

She added: “I’ve got no judgement for them if they did take him in, or anything like that.

“Whoever had him has seen this article and let him out, because it’s strange that he’s been picked up just after the publication.

“If anyone did take him in then I’ve no anger towards them, I’m just happy he’s okay.”

Joan also thanked everyone who helped her with her search and added: “I really appreciate everyone who called in with a sighting even though it wasn’t him.

“I’m so grateful to Linda and all the people at Missing Pets or their help too.”