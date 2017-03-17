A pensioner has said he’s “fed up to the back teeth” of flytippers dumping rubbish in his back garden.

Norman Ewan, 72, told the Tele that over the past couple of years, half-a-dozen mattresses and other household goods have been dumped in the communal garden behind his house in Dens Road.

Mr Ewan, a retired quality engineer, said: “It’s just got to the point where I can’t cope with it any more.

“This has gone on for a couple of years now and it’s getting worse.

“Mattresses, chairs and other rubbish has been getting dumped in the back gardens of the houses here.

“They are getting left under the cover of darkness so there’s no way of knowing who is leaving the stuff.

“I have asked the council several times if it could remove the rubbish but it just gets left. I also got in touch with the fire brigade to see if they could get it removed because it’s a fire hazard but I was told it doesn’t create a hazard.”

Mr Ewan said people were no longer prepared to pay the “ever-increasing” costs for removal of unwanted household goods and thinks the situation will only get worse.

He said: “It was suggested to me that perhaps a group of residents could get together to pay to have the rubbish removed.

“That’s just a ludicrous suggestion. If people are not prepared to pay to get rid of their unwanted items in the first place, they are certainly not going to pay to have them removed just because I ask them.

“It’s horrible having all this lying around in the back garden area.

“Not only is it unsightly but it’s dangerous for the children who play around and on it.

“The mattresses are also likely to harbour vermin, which is obviously a potential health hazard.”

Councillor for the area Helen Wright said she had been approached by Mr Ewan to see if she could help find a way to resolve the matter.

She said: “I feel very sorry for Mr Ewan.

“He’s trying to keep the area tidy but other people keep flytipping in the garden, leaving loads of rubbish behind.

“I hope there’s something the council can do to help.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are contacting the landlords of this block to discuss the situation and seek a resolution.”