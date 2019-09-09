Dundee pensioner fears wonky footpath is ‘accident waiting to happen’

A pensioner fears an uneven public footpath is “an accident is waiting to happen” for nearby elderly residents.

Douglas Grieve, 79, claims the path located in Whitfield Gardens poses a serious safety risk.

Douglas, who has lived in the street for 50 years, said he has rarely seen the path maintained during his time there.

He said: “There are a few elderly people in the area and some of them are on crutches.

“They come out onto the path and they just give way. A few of them have fallen already.

“I have some mobility issues myself and nearly tripped the other day as well.

“There is a couple a few doors down who are reluctant to come out because they could trip and fall.”

Douglas is convinced it will take a major incident for the uneven path to finally be dealt with.

The retired health board worker said: “Someone is going to get really hurt. That’s what it will take for them to do something about it.”

“There was a bit done to it about 20 years ago but not much since.

“I have been on at the council to get something done, but there has been nothing.”

“All I get is that they are passing it on to the relevant department.”

He added: “I was speaking to my neighbour and they were saying they thought the state of the path was shocking.”

It’s not just elderly residents Douglas is concerned for – he is worried kids in the area could be at risk as well.

He said: “It’s a mixture of young and old residents here.

“My neighbours could have grandchildren that will come and visit them. It’s possible the young kids could fall and crack their head open because of the path.”

© DC Thomson

Douglas added: “It will take something drastic like someone getting hurt and taking legal action for things to change.

“I think it is disgusting. This is a communal path here.

“Something needs to be done.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed the authority was aware of the matter and that resurfacing work was due to take place – but not for at least seven months.

He said: “Resurfacing works on this footpath are planned for the next financial year.”