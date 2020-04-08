Dundee pensioner Evelyn says a big thank you to a kind-hearted local who helped with her shopping

A Dundee pensioner has thanked a local man who helped her get shopping in the city after struggling to reach essentials.

While trying to pick up groceries at the Asda Milton store Evelyn Campbell, 68, was approached by student Kian Greene who noticed her struggles and took time out to ensure she had everything she needed and was safely on her way home.

© Supplied

Evelyn, who suffers from arthritis, said: “I want to thank the young man for helping me. I couldn’t reach some of the shelves to get my essential shopping and was struggling with the crisis going on at the moment.

“When I finished I had to get the bus home and he helped me carry my shopping to the bus stop and went above and beyond for me when the bus came as he helped me on with my shopping. I can’t thank him enough for his help.

“When I got home I told my husband and he was happy to see the younger generation helping me and just go above and beyond.

“I just want everybody in the community to read this as we all need to help each other and support each other at this difficult time and it shows there is good people out there who help others.

“He is such a lovely and polite gentleman. On behalf of me and my husband we cant thank him enough for his help.”

Kian who is undertaking a Moving Forward course at Dundee and Angus College explained that when he saw Evelyn needing assistance he immediately wanted to help.

He said: “ I approached Evelyn and offered her help as I could see that she was struggling and I found it hard that people were just walking past her.

“I know we have to keep our distance but we also need to help other people who are in need especially as panic buying went too far.

“I’m happy I helped Evelyn with her bags and I also used my interest and knowledge in buses to make sure she was on the right one. When the bus arrived and I had helped her on I could see she was happy and safe.

“I felt good by helping her and I’m just happy because she was happy and she boarded the bus safe. If we all work together we can beat this.”