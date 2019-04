Allan Johnston, of Finlarig Terrace, will stand trial accused of assaulting his partner.

It is alleged that he assaulted the woman by seizing her by the neck and hair, repeatedly spitting on her head and dragging her by the body at an address on Findhorn Place last Thursday.

Appearing from custody, the 66-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on bail.

A trial was fixed for June 18 with an intermediate diet on May 28.