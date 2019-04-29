Dundee pensioner denies Hogmanay sex assaults in Mill o’ Mains Pavilion

A Dundee pensioner is to stand trial accused of sexually assaulting two women.

Francis Bowman, of Ormiston Crescent, is alleged to have carried out the attacks at the Mill o’ Mains Pavilion on December 31 2016.

He denies placing his hand on the first woman’s thigh and touching her over her clothing.

Bowman is also alleged to have placed his hand under the second woman’s shirt and rubbed her back on the same date.

The 67-year-old maintained his plea of not guilty to both charges when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court for an intermediate diet.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio fixed a trial for May 17 and Bowman’s bail was continued.