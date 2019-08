A pensioner has been cleared of sexually assaulting two women.

Francis Bowman, of Ormiston Crescent, was alleged to have carried out the attacks at the Mill o’ Mains Pavilion on December 31 2016.

He denied placing his hand on the first woman’s thigh and touching her over her clothing.

Bowman, 67, was also alleged to have placed his hand under the second woman’s shirt and rubbed her back on the same date.

During his trial, the Crown intimated it was no longer seeking a conviction against him.