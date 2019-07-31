Dundee pensioner chased thief down street after cash stolen in broad daylight

A pensioner chased a sneak thief who snatched £150 from him in broad daylight.

Tony Bryan, 72, was targeted at around 5.30pm last night as he withdrew money from the TSB cash machine on Lochee High Street.

Mr Bryan gave chase but the raider ran down nearby St Mary’s Lane before escaping.

© Google

The pensioner, who was left badly shaken, said: “I was at the TSB when this guy came up behind me, although I didn’t see him at first.

“I put my card in the machine and turned around when the man grabbed the money. I dropped my glasses and my card.

“He was about 30 and dressed all in black. He took the money and ran but I went after him.

“He then ran down St Mary’s lane near the St Mary’s Church and turned right and was away.”

The retired labourer headed to Lochee library where concerned staff called the police and made sure he was uninjured.

Mr Bryan said: “The woman at the library was really good and rang the police. Afterwards I was at Sandy’s Bar where the boys had a whip round and gave me £40 which was really good of them. They know me well in the pub.

“The police then came down to the house and said they’ll check the cameras but it was doubtful if I’d get any of the money back.

“I am still a bit shaken now to be honest. I won’t be using that machine again, that’s for sure.”

Customers at Sandy’s Bar and Kelly’s Bar told of their shock at the attack on the popular pensioner.

One man at Kelly’s Bar said: “He is a really tall man, 6ft 2in, and with hands like shovels, so I am surprised someone did this.

“He is a lovely man and everyone knows him around here as ‘Irish Tony’. He comes in for a pint and just sits quietly.”

And at Sandy’s Bar a staff member, who did not want to be named, said: “I am shocked to hear about this. He is a nice big guy who just comes in for a quiet pint and doesn’t say much.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are investigating an alleged theft which happened some time between 5.30-5.50pm yesterday.

“A man withdrew money from a cash machine next to Lochee library.

“The money was grabbed by a man wearing black clothing, who then made off.

“Anyone with information should call 101. Our reference is incident 3304 of July 29”.