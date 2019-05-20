Dundee pensioner armed himself with a hammer after row, court hears

A pensioner has been told to behave himself after arming himself with a hammer during a row with his neighbour.

Ralph Noble, 76, admitted being in possession of the offensive weapon outside his Glenclova Terrace home on April 21.

It was revealed that Noble, who appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court as a first offender, had been having difficulties with his 61-year-old neighbour, claiming that they had vandalised his car on three occasions.

Noble was shouting across the street and was later arrested by police.

Following his guilty plea, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Noble until August 14 for him to be of good behaviour.