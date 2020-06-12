Piper and Lord Provost of Dundee among those to pay poignant tribute to the heroes of St Valery

Piper Liam Eaton joined Black Watch members on the steps at Caird Hall this morning to pay tribute to those who fought and fell at the Battle of St Valery.

The national tribute saw 500 pipers across the country and beyond play ‘Heroes of St Valery’ to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the battle on June 12, 1940.

Known as the ‘forgotten Dunkirk’, the 51st Highland Division remained on the continent under French command a week after the Dunkirk evacuation.

© DC Thomson

After more than ten days of intense fighting, culminating in the final battle at-Valéry-en-Caux, the exhausted Division was forced to surrender and survivors were held as PoWs for the remainder of the war.

Lord Provost of Dundee, Ian Borthwick said: “The anniversary comes at a time when, here and around the globe, we are facing our biggest challenge since World War Two.

© DC Thomson

“Then, we were a world divided by conflict. Now we are a world united in the fight against this deadly virus.

“Now, as then, we must pull together as a community.”