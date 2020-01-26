Dundee patients ‘lose track’ of amount of calls made to GP to book appointments

Fed-up Dundonians are regularly making hundreds of calls to their GP every time they try and book an appointment, according to an Evening Telegraph online poll.

After Dundee Pensioners Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh claimed she rang her surgery 200 times before getting through, the Tele decided to ask how many times do you have to ring to get through to your local surgery?

Over 950 people voted, with more than a fifth of voters saying they had lost count of the number of calls they had made.

A quarter of voters said they had called more then 20 times.

Just over 10% of voters said they had called more than 10 times but less than 20, while 7% said it took them between seven and 10 times to get through.

Dorothy, who attends Hillbank Health Centre said: “I’m not really surprised by these numbers – it seems almost half of the respondents have had to phone more than 20 times, or have lost count.

“What we should remember is that these are people who are ill and needing to see a doctor.

“Older people and mothers of sick children especially, may already be anxious – and holding on to a telephone and constantly dialling and redialling is extremely frustrating and hardly likely to improve your health.

“Some surgeries offer the option of just turning up between prescribed times and waiting to be seen. This will work well enough for some people, but sitting in a waiting room for up to two hours, as has been reported, when you or your children are unwell is hardly an ideal solution. Older people may have difficulty in getting to the surgery, particularly if they are frail and need to use public transport.

“The new Scottish GP Contract came into force in 2018 – aiming to ‘… create a dynamic and positive career for doctors and ensure that patients continue to have accessible, high quality general medical services…’ I don’t know how this is working for doctors – but there are clearly issues of accessibility across Dundee and, likely, elsewhere.

“Dundee Pensioners’ Forum will be raising these concerns with the appropriate authorities in the coming weeks”.

Paula Hampton who attends the same surgery said: “I don’t go to GP a lot so when I do phone I really have something wrong. But if you need an appointment you can call anything between 100 and 300 times starting at bang on 8am before you get through to wait even longer for someone to answer, to then be told there is no appointments left.

“They need a new system so you’re actually in a queue from the minute you call so its fair on everyone. I’m now considering leaving this surgery after 38 years.”

Hillbank Health Centre has been approached for comment.

North East region Scottish Conservative MSP Bill Bowman said: “At a growing number of GP surgeries and health centres, Tayside patients are getting tangled in knots just to see a doctor.

“Having to ring 200 times, just to speak to someone on the off chance of getting a ring back, is beyond the pale.

“I believe that was an extreme case and staff are working their hardest to cover a lot of patients. But it is still unacceptable.

“Should anyone be put off from even trying to contact their GP, the consequences could be serious.

“Of course, if someone manages to see a doctor and needs specialist treatment, the waiting has barely begun.

“Under the SNP government, legal requirements on waiting times have fallen by the wayside.

“Tayside patients are feeling the consequences of their failure.”

Scottish Labour Shadow Health Spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: “The Evening Telegraph should be congratulated for taking a closer look at the difficulties faced by people in Dundee when trying to make GP appointments.

“Joe Fitzpatrick, who is the Public Health Minister as well as being a Dundee MSP, is well aware that GP practices are under increasing pressure and the buck stops with him and his Ministerial colleagues to resolve the issues facing the NHS.

“Unfortunately, we are not seeing enough progress to reduce health inequalities or enough investment in plans to prevent ill health.

“The integration of health and social care services is supposed to help older people to live safely and with dignity in their own homes and the community for longer, but the Scottish Government hasn’t funded this initiative properly.

“Substance misuse remains a huge problem in Dundee and local mental health services continue to face challenges. Mr Fitzpatrick and his colleagues must listen to the public and people working on the frontline and redouble their efforts to protect and strengthen the NHS.”