People travelling by train from Dundee to London have been warned they face severe disruption over the August bank holiday.

Travellers between Dundee and King’s Cross have been told to expect delays while work is carried out in preparation for Britain’s new high-speed rail line, HS2, on August 26-27.

Trains into King’s Cross are expected to be extremely busy and passengers are unlikely to get a seat unless they have reserved where possible.

They may also need to change trains and queuing systems may be in place at busy stations.

No trains will run between Scotland and Euston.

Antonia Buckland, high speed rail director for Network Rail, said: “Travel between Scotland, the north west, West Midlands and London on the Saturday and Sunday is discouraged and the whole rail industry —Network Rail, HS2 Ltd and train operators — is working together to give passengers plenty of warning about the planned disruption.”