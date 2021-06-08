Dundee parks to get £164,000 improvements

Dundee City Council are to invest more than £164,000 in play parks.

At the Neighbourhood Services Committee on Monday, councillors agreed to the funding, which will be spent over a five-year period.

Nine parks across the city are to be upgraded or improved as part of the Spend to Save scheme.

Lochee Park will have tiles installed to allow for wheelchair and vehicle access to the picnic benches and Fruitbowl.

Concrete pads will be placed around the picnic benches of Magdalen park.

Camperdown Park‘s duck pond will see the Duck House improved and repaired, with pond dipping platforms built. New planting and signs will also be placed in the area.

The fencing at Dudhope Park will be replaced and new trees will be planted.

Improvements will be made to Broughty Ferry Local Nature Reserve walkways to improve drainage in the park.

There will be a redesign of the entrance planting at Victoria Park, as well as work to improve the Rose Garden paths and a new path to the play area.

In Pitkerro Grove and Baxter Park, new plants will be put down.

While in Castle Green, there will be an upgrade to the current path to address concerns around the Dolphin flower bed.

Accessibility

At the committee, Cllr Fraser MacPherson asked about the improvements at Lochee Park, saying: “Some of these improvements are very welcome. However, I’m concerned about the installation of vehicular access.

“Knowing where those picnic benches are, I’d be concerned to see that this was safely done. Wheelchair access is something I’m very supportive of. But for vehicle access, I’m wondering how that can be achieved in a safe manner?”

Tony Boyle, head of environment for the council, clarified that he believed it was just an improvement to the type of road that was being laid from the car park to the benches, to allow the area to be fully accessible.

Cllr Kevin Cordell welcomed the improvements, but added it would be nice to see fully accessible benches in the parks too.