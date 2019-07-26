Dundee park branded an ‘eyesore’ by locals, with swings removed and graffiti on roundabout

Residents are desperate for life be brought back to a dilapidated park – but council bosses have shot down their dreams and insisted there will be no improvements any time soon.

The park, which sits next to the former St Luke’s and St Matthew’s Primary School site on Longhaugh Road, has been branded an eyesore by locals.

A number of swings in the park have been removed and haven’t been replaced, while explicit graffiti has been etched on the roundabout.

Tenants living nearby have claimed the equipment situated in the site has been there for decades.

Helen McTavish, 79, who has lived in the area for more than 40 years said it would be “great” if the park got some improvements.

She said: “In recent memory there has been new flooring put down.

“The equipment itself has been there for decades, the roundabout could be as old as the Magic Roundabout.

“It is a bit of an eyesore. It’s a shame because there are a lot of young children who live around here.”

Victoria Organyuk, 40, who lives on nearby Finlow Terrace said her seven-year-old daughter finds the park boring.

She added: “The park needs better lighting and I think a lot of dog walkers use the area now.

“It could do with some better equipment.

“I don’t think there is enough for them to do in the park.

“I know my daughter certainly finds it boring.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed there are “no plans” to develop the playpark during this financial year.

The playpark at nearby Powrie Park has also come under the spotlight in recent months, with the installation of CCTV being mooted in a bid to curb fireraising.