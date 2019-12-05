Dundee parents encouraged to buy supermarket school uniforms in bid to cut crippling costs

Council bosses have told parents to consider supermarket uniform purchases in a bid to cut back on crippling branded clothing costs.

Advice on school uniform has been issued by Dundee City Council to help parents across the city cut back on spending.

And the council has said buying uniforms with embroidered badges is not essential, while insisting parents should feel no pressure to buy any designer clothing for school.

The news comes as Dundee councillors prepare to consider a new report on the cost of the school day next Monday.

In the report, which will go before the council’s children and families services committee, director Paul Clancy said the local authority has made a clear and strong commitment to tackling poverty and its impact on the lives and attainment of children and young people in Dundee.

He said as part of this “all children and young people in Dundee schools will have access to an affordable school uniform.”

Mr Clancey added: “There have been numerous policy and practice changes in schools across the city.

“At the start of session 2019/20 all Head Teachers delivered a presentation, prepared by the Cost of The School Day support officers, highlighting the extent of child poverty in Dundee and reminding all staff of the importance of reducing the costs associated to school for families.”

The document prepared for next week’s meeting details some of the steps which can be taken to decrease the cost of providing children with a school uniform.

The report includes information about low cost school uniform, as well as making sure parents are aware that no badge is required, encouraging families to buy school uniform from supermarkets, discouraging the use of designer brands and stating school gym shoes should be black plimsoles only.

It also states parent council should help in sourcing uniform options.