Dundee paper boys and girls to be recognised in local awards

The hard work of the boys and girls across Dundee who deliver the news to your door is being celebrated with a special awards ceremony.

Evening Telegraph and Courier readers will be given the chance to say a big thank you to those devoted youngsters who bring them their paper every day by voting for their paperboy or girl in our Home News Delivery (HND) awards scheme.

There are three categories for readers nominating their favourite person, these include; Deliverer of the Year, Shining Star, and Retail Deliverer of the Year.

After nominations have been submitted, there will be three finalists in the running for the top prize in each category, as well as a number of highly-commended runners-up.

Among the dedicated bunch hitting the streets every day is Steven Irvine and his twin sister Bethany.

Steven, from Fintry, has been a paper boy for three years and delivers papers Monday to Saturday.

The 16-year-old said: “I started off in Grampian Gardens but then my sister got that round and I moved down to Fintry.

“It’s good, it gets you out and and about.”

He added he will often chat to the people he delivers to if they are out in their garden as he passes.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “The paperboys and papergirls who deliver the Tele everyday are the link between us and our readers.

“Going out in all weathers to ensure our readers get their paper every day is a vital service and one for which we are tremendously grateful.

“It is also worth noting that many go that extra mile to ensure our customers are well served – metaphorically as well as literally!

“These awards represent a great opportunity to reward them for their efforts and help them to realise they really are appreciated.”

Neil Mackland, head of circulation at DC Thomson, said: “It is a huge commitment whether they are delivering early morning or late afternoon with school work, sports and socialising with friends to balance.

“I often look at the weather outside and despite the thousands of copies they deliver every day we rarely have reports of missed copies.

“I am always delighted to be asked for a reference from colleges, universities and employers as they can see that our youngsters have a fantastic work ethic which will stand them in good stead going forward.

“Please make sure your newsboy or girl gets your vote so they can see how much their efforts are appreciated by their loyal customers.”

The awards are sponsored by various local businesses including, Jackson Gray Hair and Beauty, Bloom Florist, Printed and Personalised by Sam as well as larger companies, Nandos and Cineworld.

Also donating a prize is the National Federation of Retail Newsagents (NFRN).

When all the nominations have been counted the finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at DCT Headquarters on Meadowside on Sunday March 15.

Details of how to vote will be published in the Tele soon.