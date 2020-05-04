Dundee pair to stand trial accused of drugging child with melatonin tablets over six-year period

Two people are to stand trial over allegations that they drugged a child over a six-year period.

Shelly Forrester, 34, and 32-year-old Jonathan Williams are alleged to have administered melatonin tablets to the child between January 2013 at an address in Dundee.

The pair had not guilty pleas tendered to the charge on their behalf.

Prosecutors allege that Forrester and Williams, both of Dundee, culpably and recklessly administered the prescription drug to the child.

They are also accused of causing other people to administer it to the child.

It is alleged that both Forrester and Williams knew it was not prescribed and did not seek medical advice.

Court papers allege that they showed “complete disregard” to the risk or side effects and placed the child in danger of serious injury to the youngster’s health.

Melatonin is a hormone made naturally by your body and is produced by the pineal gland in the brain but also found in other areas, such as the eyes, bone marrow and gut.

It is often called the “sleep hormone,” as high levels can help you fall asleep.

As a supplement, it can be used by people who are suffering from jet lag or shift work.

Forrester appeared personally at Dundee Sheriff Court for a hearing before Sheriff John Rafferty.

A plea of not guilty was tendered on her behalf by defence solicitor Doug McConnell.

David Bell, defending Williams, also pleaded not guilty on behalf of an absent Williams.

Sheriff Rafferty fixed a trial and an intermediate diet for October.