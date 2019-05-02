Dundee pair set to be ready to face Hamilton Accies in crunch encounter

Dundee are hopeful full-back Nathan Ralph and midfielder Martin Woods will recover from knocks in time to face Hamilton Accies at Dens on Saturday.

Ralph was forced off after scoring his first goal for the Dark Blues in Saturday’s 4-3 defeat at Motherwell while Woods, who also scored, was unable to complete the 90 minutes.

Boss Jim McIntyre, however, is confident they will be ready for a crunch clash that would see Dundee relegated if they fall to a 10th defeat on the bounce.

“Woods came off with cramp in his calf and Ralphie’s was a dead leg, so both should be fine come the weekend,” he confirmed.

Jim is, of course, well aware his team could go down this weekend but, for him, the focus in on trying to get that long-overdue win to maintain survival hopes for another week.

“Obviously, we are in a perilous place and we know we need to win all three games that are left,” he added.

“That’s going to be tough, there is no doubt about that.

“The mindset is, as I said to you the week before, rolling on to the next game we’ve got to try to do our bit and win the game.”

And he will be looking to build on some of the good work put in, even in defeat, at Fir Park.

“There were a lot of positives last Saturday in terms of we got back to scoring goals, we’ve hit the post twice, we’d two counter attacks that we’ve got to convert into goals as well.

“In terms of trying to do the right things and get the goals required, we certainly did that.

“Again, defensive frailties have cost us, not marking our man in the box, picking up, being tighter and Motherwell punished us.”