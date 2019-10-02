Dundee pair raise £1,000 for cancer charity – despite event being cancelled

A Dundee couple have raised more than £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support – even though their fundraising event was cancelled.

Kim Thorne and Steph Mann trekked a gruelling 26 miles after signing up for the Macmillan Mighty Hike which was scheduled for August 31.

Due to the weather conditions, the event was cancelled, but web content editor Steph and her Odeon manager wife Kim didn’t let that stop them.

Kim said: “Steph and I signed up for the Macmillan Mighty Hike which involves walking 26 miles of the Rob Roy Way between Callendar and Killin.

“This year about 2,300 walkers were gathered at the start line in heavy rain – only to be told the event was cancelled because of flooding on the route.

“Obviously this was a massive disappointment to everyone but we came home and rescheduled to do it on September 21 in order to fulfil our promise to all of our sponsors. “We had also accepted Macmillan donations instead of wedding gifts so we really wanted to make sure we completed the walk.

“We left home at 4.30am on the Saturday and started walking at 7am. “We finished nine hours later after an awesome day out in perfect sunshine.

“The scenery was magnificent and we met lots of other Macmillan walkers who had also rescheduled.”

Kim is no stranger to hikes for charity – just last year she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

She added: “This walk really challenged us because it’s such a long distance and doesn’t compare to anything either of us has done before. Coincidentally it was exactly a year to the day that I set off for the Kilimanjaro challenge.

“It’s taken a couple of days for my feet to recover but it was worth it without a doubt.

“Having both lost loved ones to cancer, we are proud to support Macmillan and delighted to have raised £1,140 for the charity.

“We have already signed up for it again next year and we hope everyone gets to do it together in the sunshine next time.”