Two men who carried out an audacious bid to raid a Dundee city centre pawn shop in broad daylight have admitted their guilt.

Lee Simpson, 32, and Ian McCubbin, 27, ran off after smashing the window of Harvey and Thomson Pawnbrokers on Seagate with a wrench.

The pair were wearing masks at the time and were trying to steal jewellery from the store as shocked staff looked on from inside — and shoppers passed by on the busy street outside.

The window was left badly damaged by the attempted smash and grab, and several police units descended on the city centre to hunt for the pair.

They were eventually found and charged over the offence following a public appeal from officers to trace the culprits.

Simpson, of Dura Street, and McCubbin, of Park Avenue, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

They admitted repeatedly striking the window of the shop with a wrench, while their faces were covered, and attempting to steal jewellery.

The attempted raid took place on the afternoon of May 20 last year.

The pair will return to court on May 15 to be sentenced.

One eyewitness had described seeing “four or five police cars flying past” as officers rushed to the scene of the incident.

Part of the street was cordoned off as officers searched the surrounding area for evidence. Police were also seen running up nearby St Andrews Street as the duo made off towards the Wellgate shopping centre.

Detective Constable Graeme Wishart of Police Scotland, Tayside Division, described the area as being “busy with pedestrians and vehicles” at the time of the incident.

Speaking at the time, DC Wishart said: “As part of our investigation, officers have been making house-to-house inquiries and reviewing both police and private CCTV.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area.”

Harvey and Thompson Pawnbrokers was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.