Liam McCabe and Declan Weir, both 20, had sentence deferred until January 20 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

McCabe, of Brownhill Place, and Weir, of Charleston Drive, both admitted assaulting Graham Connor by pursuing him and knocking him to the ground, causing him to hit his head, to his injury.

McCabe also admitted kicking him on the body and Weir admitted also attempting to kick him on the head.