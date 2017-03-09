Two alleged murder victims in Dundee are set to be laid to rest next week.

Julie McCash, 43, and David Sorrie, 32, died after attending a family vigil for a missing relative at Drumlanrig Drive, Mid Craigie, on February 26.

Funeral details for the pair have been announced.

A service in memory of Ms McCash will be held at Dundee Crematorium next Wednesday (March 15), starting at 12.30pm.

All family and friends have been respectfully invited.

Donations will be welcomed at the service for Edinburgh Sick Kids’ Hospital.

Ms McCash has been described as the “loving partner of Grant” as well as a “beloved daughter of Helen and the late Rod”, a “cherished mum of Khailey, Luca and Cole”, as well as a “devoted nanny” and “much-loved sister”.

Mr Sorrie’s funeral will be held next Friday (March 17) at Dundee Crematorium, starting at 1.15pm, with family and friends also invited.

Those in attendance have been asked to wear something bright, with donations also taken for charity.

Mr Sorrie, who died at Ninewells Hospital after the alleged attack, has been described as a “dearly loved son of Elaine and the late David, devoted partner of Lynsey, a doting father of Rebecca, Jess and Abbie” and a “much-loved brother of Jimmy, Tommy, Leigh and Kirsty”.

Robert Stratton, 42, is accused of killing the pair at Drumlanrig Drive. He made a second appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday to face the allegations.

During a private hearing, Stratton, whose address was given as Drumlanrig Drive, faced four charges.

He previously made no plea or declaration over the claims and the case has now been fully committed for trial.

Stratton, who was remanded in custody, is charged with assaulting and murdering Ms McCash by striking her with a knife at a property on the street.

He is also charged with assaulting and murdering Mr Sorrie by striking him on the body with two knives.

Stratton is further charged with assaulting and attempting to murder Wendy McKinney by attempting to strike her with a knife. He is also charged with assaulting his partner Lee Kinney on various occasions.

A search continues for Ralph Smith, a relative of both alleged victims, who is still missing after falling from cliffs at Arbroath on February 25.