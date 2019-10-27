Dundee pair gearing up for charity trek to Mount Everest

A Dundee man is gearing up for the challenge of a lifetime as he prepares for a trek to the highest mountain the world.

Paul Grogan, along with his best pal Paul Dooner, is undertaking the trek to Mount Everest’s base camp in April to raise funds for MS Therapy, a Dundee charity that has helped his dad Kenny for more than 25 years.

He said: “My dad has had multiple sclerosis for 27 years and has been going to the charity for 26 years, so we wanted to do something to give back.

“I set the initial target at £1,000 but we have received a great response in the short time we have had the fundraising page running.

© DC Thomson

“We might increase the target to £2,000 – we want to raise as much as we can.”

The two friends have been hard at work training for the challenge and are hoping the trek will be a big success.

Paul continued: “We’ve been trying to do as many of the Munros in this area as we can to prepare for it.

“And when we are at the gym, we go on the running machine wearing backpacks.

“We try to do that three times a week.”

To donate to the fundraising effort, visit the JustGiving website and search for “Paul Grogan”.