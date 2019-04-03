Dundee pair doubtful as Macca looks for a response in Perth tonight

Skipper Martin Woods and striker Craig Curran face late fitness checks as Dundee head for St Johnstone tonight.

Both picked up knocks in the weekend defeat at St Mirren that saw the Dark Blues crash to the bottom of the Premiership.

And midfielder Woods, in particular, could miss out at McDiarmid Park.

Striker Andrew Nelson came through his return from injury in the St Mirren game unscathed but after a month out fatigue could be an issue for him.

“Woods is probably 50/50 and Curran has a knock,” said boss Jim McIntyre.

“Nelson was tired but he’s not had a lot of game-time and has picked up niggles.

“Ideally, we would like to feed him in but we are running out of games and he has a goal threat.

“We will see how he reacts in training but he seems fine.”

After the disappointment of Saturday, Jim is demanding a reaction from his players and believes he will get it.

“There is pressure in this situation, but you need to be brave and that’s not just about sliding into tackles,” he added.

“Bravery is about taking the ball in tight areas or looking for it after you’ve lost a goal.

“We need to stand up and be counted and for the majority of my time, we have done that.

“There’s been a reaction in times of adversity but we didn’t do that on Saturday.That is where the criticism comes and we take that squarely on the chin.”

While Saints have been struggling for wins since the turn of the year, he will stress to his players victory will have to be earned.

“We just concentrate on ourselves and worry about us. We know if we play to our ability, we’re capable of going and getting a result.”