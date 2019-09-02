Dundee pair become world champions at dance competition

A Dundee dance troupe is celebrating after fantastic placings at the UDO World Street Dance Championships.

A coachload of dancers from Addicted2Dance travelled to Blackpool where the event was being held to battle it out with other youngsters from all over the world.

And now we have some world champions in the city.

Nyomi Moran and Gemma Waters competed in the under-14 intermediate duo event, taking first place and becoming the world champions against 60 other pairs.

Nyomi’s mum Lisamarie said: “It is crazy that Nyomi is now a world champion.

“It is pretty surreal, especially as the girls haven’t danced together a lot.

“The dance was only made up four days before the championships and the girls had only danced as a duo once or twice before.

© Supplied

“Nyomi is ecstatic about it. When we go to world championships we always tell the girls it is about the experience but it was even better that they came in first.”

Not only did Nyomi and Gemma take first place but another duo from Addicted2Dance, Ferne Nisbet and Caila Blues, took the runner-up spot in the same event.

© Supplied

The dance company’s newest team, Code H, also impressed the judges and was awarded fifth place against 31 other teams in the under-14 beginners category.

Laura Nisbet, the dance school’s teacher/owner, said: “The kids worked insanely hard in the lead-up to the event – training three times a week.

“They were amazing and we are all so proud of how they danced.

“Their behaviour and professionalism at the event made me even more proud.

“There were a total of 437 crews competing over the entire event and we took one of the winning spots – just amazing.

“The tears were flowing all round.The girls were buzzing and felt on top of the world.

“They worked so hard and as much as I am sure all the kids on the floor deserved it, I know my students 100% did.

“I am as proud as punch.”

Addicted2Dance has been active for more than 15 years with owner Laura having danced since she could walk and has been teaching for more than 18 years.

It is a family-run school with both Laura’s mum Pamela McGregor and sister Susan Dewar taking a very big part in the day-to-day running and organisation.