Dundee pair accused of causing severe injury to man using knuckle duster

Mariusz Kirszniewski, of Dee Gardens, and Karol Kirszniewski, of Provost Road, have been charged with causing severe injury to a man.

A two-charge petition alleges that on Provost Road on Tuesday last week, Mariusz Kirszniewski, 32, while acting with his co-accused, assaulted Lee Kennedy by striking him on the head with a knuckle duster, repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head and body and seizing him to his severe injury.

Karol Kirszniewski, 30, is alleged to have been in possession of a knuckle duster on the same date.

The pair made no plea or declaration when they appeared before Sheriff George Way. Their case was continued for further examination before both were bailed.