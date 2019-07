Jade Smith, 26, and Lee McArtney, 28, will stand trial accused of abusing a child.

They deny assaulting the youngster on various occasions at an address in Dundee between July 11 and September 20 last year by inflicting blunt force trauma to the child’s head and body.

The pair deny wilfully neglecting the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury by failing to provide adequate food.

A trial was fixed for August 1.