Dundee ‘paedophile hunter’ Stinson Hunter left bloodied by attack in street

An award-winning film maker was left bloodied after being attacked by a man who he tried to stop breaking into a taxi.

Stinson Hunter, 37, had confronted the male near Smith Street at around 10am on Saturday after spotting him allegedly urinating in his close.

He said: “He had initially come into my block and had been rapping a number of the doors.

“I’d gone out to see what the commotion was and saw urine in the block.

“He was messing about with the taxi and apologised for urinating in the close. He then disappeared into another block.

“I came back at around 1pm and decided to take his details still thinking he was a taxi driver.”

But it was at that point Stinson claims he was attacked.

The TV star added: “When it happened I gave chase towards the Cous Cous eatery but the guy had a curtain pole and a broom.”

A spokesman for the force said: “We are aware of the matter and will be making inquiries.”

Stinson Hunter is best known for his role in the documentary, The Paedophile Hunter.

The film, which investigates child sexual exploitation, was named Best Documentary on a Contemporary Theme at the British Documentary Awards.

Hunter’s personal challenges, such as serious past issues with drink and drugs and a prison term, have been well-documented in the press.