Dundee owner Tim Keyes is in Scotland and may unlock Dens Park coffers

Dundee owner Tim Keyes was on hand to watch new signing Sofien Moussa rip Cowdenbeath apart on Wednesday night.

And that performance might be enough to persuade him to loosen the purse strings and allow manager Neil McCann another signing.

The American was at Central Park to see his side beat Cowdenbeath 3-0 to set up a crunch derby clash on Sunday with Group C’s top spot at stake.

And no doubt he was impressed with McCann’s summer recruitment with Moussa’s hat-trick supplemented by assists from Scott Allan and Roarie Deacon.

That might just have been enough to see Keyes back his manager with another new face.

Josh Meekings is the front runner, of course, after training with the club recently.

The former Inverness defender was at the 2-0 win over Buckie Thistle wearing a Dundee jacket leading to speculation over a move to Dens Park.

Neil, though, poured cold water on that in the week, saying he was just training to up his fitness and that he was happy with his squad.

However, should Keyes open up the club’s coffers again, that could change.

The Dark Blues boss hailed a “thoroughly great performance” from his side at Central Park with plenty of praise reserved for Moussa.

He said: “I was delighted. I don’t think the attitude of playing the game properly was there on Saturday in terms of what we worked on in training but you could see last night it was much better.

“We got plenty of balls into the box to try to get the Mouss on top of them and he didn’t disappoint.

“I’m delighted all-round, I think it was a thoroughly great performance.

“Big Moussa puts himself in positions to get on the end of things and could probably have had five last night.

“He’s got great movement and he’s not like a typical big striker where he always wants it into his chest or head.

“He’s prepared to run in behind people and gives us a different type of threat but you need quality service of course and he got plenty of that from the wide areas.

“He links the game well and he’s exactly what I thought I was bringing to the club — and he’s not up to speed yet.

“He’s probably another two, three weeks, he’d say himself, from where he wants to be.

“I’m delighted with him.”