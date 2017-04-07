Dundee owner Tim Keyes is expected to travel to Scotland next week to attend what’s shaping up to be a crunch relegation battle with Hamilton at Dens Park.

But it’s understood the Texas-based millionaire’s visit is not directly related to recent on-field troubles and has been planned for some time.

Keyes has not been seen at Dens since the early weeks of the season.

But, from the other side of the Atlantic, he has been forging ahead with plans for a new stadium, showing his commitment to the Dark Blues remains long-term.

A good deal of his time on this trip is likely to be spent on those stadium plans.

Even so, the slump in the team’s form that’s seen Dundee not just miss out on a top-six place but be dragged into a fight for Premiership survival is sure to be discussed.

The Dark Blues have lost their last five league outings and, after Hamilton Accies’ goalless draw at Motherwell last night, sit just two points above the relegation play-off place.

That situation is made all the more precarious by the fact they will have Accies to face twice between now and the end of the campaign.

But first the Dee will have the visit to Hearts at Tynecastle this weekend.

Manager Paul Hartley will check on the fitness of Faissal El Bakhtaoui before finalising his plans for that trip.

El Bakhtaoui missed Tuesday’s defeat at Ross County because of a calf strain suffered in the hammering at the hands of Aberdeen last Friday.

Definitely missing out in the capital will be midfielder Danny Williams, who is automatically suspended after his injury-time red card up in Dingwall.