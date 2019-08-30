Dundee owner eager to discuss sharing proposed stadium development with Dundee United

Dundee owner Tim Keyes will make a quick visit to the home of city rivals United for tonight’s eagerly-awaited derby.

However, he has invited his Tannadice counterpart, Mark Ogren, to make a permanent move to the Dark Blues’ proposed stadium development.

Keyes flew in to the UK this week for further financing meetings about the new ground which will be situated off the Kingsway close to Camperdown Park.

© DC Thomson

The discussions went well but he admitted that if United were willing to share the stadium, it would make the project even more attractive.

Dundee have already been rebuffed by United but Keyes did not rule out making another approach, this time to bring Ogren on board.