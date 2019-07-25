Dundee ‘owe’ fans after disappointing Betfred draws, says manager McPake

Dundee manager James McPake insists they ‘owe’ supporters after recent Betfred Cup draws with Cove Rangers and Peterhead.

The Dee played out stalemates with the lower league sides in normal time last week but won bonus points in both matches to stay in Group D contention.

They take on Inverness at Dens Park on Sunday looking to seal their passage into the last 16 and boss James believes fans deserve to see a better result and performance.

Ahead of the clash with Championship rivals ICT, he said: “It’s no different a test from what we’ve played, there’s not much between these leagues.

“We’ve seen that with Cove, they’ve caused every team problems, which we knew they would.

“I’m just looking forward to getting out there at a game I know I’m going to be at in front of our own fans. We owe them a wee bit.

“I don’t know if that’s extreme to say early in the season but Saturday’s performance was a bit lacklustre.

“We were a bit flat and that’s the opposite of what we’re going to be this season. We’ll have that ramped back up again come Sunday.”

Giving an update on the injury front, James revealed positive news in regards to midfielder Jamie Ness

“We’re hopeful for between a week and two weeks, it’s been scanned and come back with not much damage,” he added.

“It’s nothing but a rolled ankle which we are absolutely delighted with.”

Defender Andrew Davies will have to wait a little longer before donning the Dark Blue, however.

“Last week he picked up a thigh strain so he’ll be a few weeks with that.”

Josh Todd will be in Sunday’s matchday squad.