Dundee Overgate staff support Dundee’s needy by supplying festive gift bags

The Overgate Shopping Centre is supporting needy people in Dundee by donating essential items and presenting them in gift bags at the Marketgait on Saturday nights

The shopping centre is continuing its year of volunteering with additional support for those most in need across the festive season.

Throughout 2019 management and staff from Overgate have been committing their time at weekends at the local soup kitchen with a hot meal and drink, companionship, and a supportive chat, as well as taking turns to cook the food.

The management team also sends a volunteer every week to a local food bank.

Now, with Christmas approaching, Overgate has increased its support by donating the gift bags to those who need them at the Marketgait on Saturday nights.

The bags are handed out at the same time as the team from Graham’s Kitchen run one of the city’s soup kitchens every Saturday between 7.30pm and 9pm.

The Overgate management have renewed their commitment to continue volunteering with the foodbank in 2020, with one member of management attending the Albert Street branch every Friday afternoon to greet guests and make up food parcels.

Malcolm Angus, Centre Manager of Overgate said: “For the last year Overgate has been a committed and active supporter of the work carried out by the teams at the local food bank which is operated in collaboration with The Trussell Trust, as well as the city’s soup kitchen.

“Much time and energy is devoted to helping those most in need. and our management and staff, along with the generosity of Overgate’s customers, have made a positive difference.

“As Christmas approaches, we are happy to be delivering these gift bags with essential supplies, as well as renewing our commitment of support for the new year ahead.”