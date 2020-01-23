Dundee outreach programme and foodbank aims to inspire youngsters as it gears up for another year helping the community

A Dundee outreach programme and foodbank is gearing up for another year helping the community.

Taught by Muhammad has been running in the city since 2013 and is completely funded by public donations.

Members of the group are hoping they can continue their good work and want to encourage senior pupils to become involved through their schools programme which aims to give youngsters an insight into the social problems in the city, enabling them to help others.

Taught by Muhammad runs a support cafe and a curry kitchen to ensure people in need are provided with hot cooked meals.

The curry kitchen is run in partnership with the Salvation Army and involves volunteers from Taught by Muhammad preparing a three-course meal.

Every month the group offers the home-cooked meals to about 40 people who are either homeless or living in poverty.

Another 60 people are also helped by the group as they prepare tasty dishes which are delivered to three homeless hostels in the area in partnership with Curry-in-a-Hurry takeaway.

Taught by Muhammad also opened its own foodbank in 2014 with a group of volunteers committed to filling in gaps that may exist in the city with emergency food provision.

Operations manager Rizwan Rafik said: “Our foodbank runs solely on public donations and we plan to keep it running this year.

“We also aim to continue running our other projects – the support cafe, school work, presentations and curry kitchens – but they are dependent on receiving funding from the Community Regeneration Forum and other sources.

“This year we plan to encourage high school pupils to volunteer on our projects, enabling them to develop life skills and gain accreditation to help them with further education/employment.

“It will also give them a chance to serve the community and become socially active, helping those in need.

“We have other initiatives planned with high schools.

“We are in talks about those at the moment and we hope to pilot new initiatives later in the year.”

Rizwan said that without the help of volunteers and support from the community, the service would not be able to run.

He said: “We help 300 people on a weekly basis through our support cafes and we get a lot of support from the Dundee community.

“They really appreciate what we do in the city.

“If it wasn’t for the generous community we wouldn’t be able to run our foodbank.

“Their generosity has helped thousands of people who are faced with crisis.

“Taught By Muhammad has more than 70 dedicated volunteers and without them we wouldn’t be able to do the work we are doing. Massive thanks to them.”

To find out more about the work Taught by Muhammad does, visit taughtbymuhammad.com.