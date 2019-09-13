Dundee out to up the tempo against Alloa to get back to winning ways

Jordan Marshall says Dundee are aiming to up the tempo against Alloa tomorrow as they bid to get back to winning ways.

The Dark Blues welcome the Wasps to Dens Park this weekend aiming to cut the gap to the top of the table and finally put the 6-2 derby thrashing at Dundee United behind them.

Marshall admits that was a hard one to take but insists the work done on the training pitch since then can pay off as they return to league action.

He told the Tele: “We’ve been working on moving the ball faster in training – we’ve been doing lots of drills on that, moving it quickly across the pitch.

“A lot of teams will come here and just sit in this season so we do need to move the ball quick and catch them off guard.

“To be honest, I don’t think we’ve done that enough this season – when we have we’ve scored goals.

“Against Ayr that worked, Fin Robertson switched to me, I put it in and we scored.

“We’ve been trying to do more of that in training. It’s harder for the defence when you move it quickly from side to side because there will be a gap in the defence some time.

“As well as moving it quicker, you have to be patient to wait for that gap to appear.”

Marshall was given a break by manager James McPake for the 2-1 Challenge Cup defeat to Elgin City last Sunday and is keen to get back on the pitch come tomorrow.

“I wasn’t playing on Sunday, the gaffer said I could head home and see some family and get a rest, but when I came back the feeling was positive around the place, to be honest,” he added.

“I don’t think we need to dwell too much on it. We’ve had a couple of bad results but it’s happened, it’s over and it’s about putting it right tomorrow.

“If you look over the whole start to the season, it’s been a decent start.

“The derby was obviously a night to forget but we have three more derbies this season and we’ll be looking to put that right later on in the season.”

On being rested, he added: “I want to be playing every week but we have a good squad with two good players for every position. The gaffer needed to see Sean Mackie play as well so, fair enough, I respect his decision.

“It’s always good to have a bit of competition.”

Dundee picked up six clean sheets in their opening eight matches of the season and rediscovering that will be key to getting back to form, says Marshall.

Their inability to deal with set-pieces at Tannadice, too, took the left-back by surprise two weeks ago and the former Queen of the South man revealed improving that has been a key part of training lately.

He added: “We’d kept a few clean sheets already this season and then conceding six was unacceptable, particularly at this club.

“We need to get back to being solid and doing the basics right like we were doing when we were picking up so many clean sheets. We’ve been working on our set-pieces.

“Usually we’ve been pretty solid from them this season. We need to put that right because we can’t defend like that.”

And Alloa in the past have used their threat at set-plays to pick up some vital results in the Championship.

Marshall added: “I haven’t seen much of Alloa this year but last season they were always organised and they scored from a few set-pieces against me when I was at Queens.

“They are also a good footballing side and I’ve heard they are playing out from the back this season so they’ll probably come here and try to play football as well.

“They are a part-time team but they were brilliant last year. They always seem to grind results out and we need to be aware of that.”