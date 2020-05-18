Dundee organisations team up to support students during Ramadan

A Dundee University society has teamed up with a local charity to deliver meals to anyone across the city who needs help breaking their fast during Ramadan.

Dundee University Islamic Society is working in collaboration with Changemakers Yusuf Youth Initiative to help deliver meals to anyone in the community that might need help.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ramadan has been challenging for many as it has meant people cannot visit their local mosque or be with friends and family.

Every year the Dundee Central Mosque offers free dinners for students and the local community to break their fasts, also known as Iftars.

The partnership’s aim now is to deliver free 10-day Iftar packs with the makings of a home cooked meal as well as hot food.

The project hopes to help build a community for students that aren’t local to Dundee and help get them through Ramadan.

Shabana Stanikzai, president of Dundee University Islamic Society, said: “The blessed month of Ramadan is normally is a time of large gatherings in the mosques and community meals.

“However, this year Ramadan is completely different as mosques are closed and social distancing measure are in place. Despite the unique circumstances this Ramadan, we are trying to stay positive.

“Working with Changemakers and Dundee Central Mosque has been a great way to network students together so they aren’t alone this month and provide them with free food parcels throughout the month of Ramadan.”

Lamia Farha, a student from Bangladesh currently being supported by the Iftar delivery service, said: “My experience of Ramadan has been challenging this year as I’ve missed the company of my friends and family.

“Having the support with my Iftar meals has helped me stay strong both mentally and physically.

“When my friend told me about the support being offered I knew it was something that I would really benefit from and I am very grateful for it.”

Halima Kolo, project manager at Changemakers Yusuf Youth Initiative, said: “Fasting during Ramadan on a normal basis was always something the community looked forward to.

“This is because, without fail, most people will host Iftar parties, some men and women will break their fast in the mosque and you’ll always be around people throughout the day.

“However, this year, with the mosques being closed and everyone being at home we’re having to meet our friends virtually. Some people do weekly Ramadan reflections at the mosque, however this year the atmosphere is different.

“The first day or two a lot of people really missed being at the mosque, bumping into the community elders who always shared word of wisdom with the youths, embracing each other at the mosques.”

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims won’t eat or drink between dawn and sunset.

To receive support during Ramadan or to find out how you can help please get in contact with the Dundee University Islamic Society.