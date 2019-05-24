Dundee one of UK’s friendliest cities for benefit claimants

An online tool has revealed about 4% of rented properties in Dundee stigmatise against those on benefits.

The DSS Deadlock tool shows the city is one of the most friendly in the UK for benefit claimants.

According to the tool, 4% of properties available for rent in the city specify “no DSS” tenants – a throwback to the Department of Social Security, now the Department for Work and Pensions.

However, the city is not as friendly towards benefit claimants as some other cities – only 2% of properties listed for rent in Edinburgh specify “no DSS” and Falkirk lists 0% of properties.

The worst offenders in the UK were Colchester, with a percentage of almost 30% and Wakefield with 29%.

Richard Petrie, of Thomas Sanderson, said: “We created this tool as we wanted to take a closer look at which areas of the country landlords were more likely to allow DSS tenants and see how it compares around the country.”