Dundee one of first cities to sign up for coronavirus cancer database

Dundee has become one of the first cities to sign up to a new UK-wide database designed to help cancer patients affected by coronavirus.

The ‘UK Cancer Coronavirus Monitoring Network’ will provide healthcare experts with anonymous details of cancer patients in Dundee to help them find effective treatments for those impacted by Covid-19.

While cancer patients are at an increased risk of contracting coronavirus, there is still uncertainty on how the virus interacts with cancer, which type of patients are the most vulnerable, and the best way to treat these patients.

Russell Petty, professor of medical oncology at Dundee University’s school of medicine, says this database will allow experts to quickly find suitable care plans to help save lives.

He said: “I am proud that Dundee has been one of the first cancer centres to sign up to this initiative.

“Sadly, cancer patients are more susceptible to contracting coronavirus.

“Their immune system is already weakened, particularly in those receiving chemotherapy, but thankfully most patients already take extra precautions to keep themselves away from potential sources of infection.

“What this project will do will allow us to share details of cancer patients that are infected by Covid-19 with other healthcare workers, detailing their treatments and what has proven successful.

“This should be hugely reassuring for our patients, as it will allow us to identify the best pathway to keep them safe at what is a hugely worrying time.

“Because more than 90 cancer centres in the country are contributing we should expect the database to build up very quickly, allowing us to make the best informed decisions that protect those we care for.”