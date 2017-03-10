Dundee has ranked ninth in the UK for cheapest pint, according to a survey released today.

The findings released by Citybase Apartments found that Dundee was ranked ninth out of a total of 37 cities across the UK.

The average cost of a pint was £3 with Dundee coming 8p under with an average pint costing £2.92,

The cheapest pint hails from the UK’s current city of culture, Hull, at £2.40 while the dearest came from Guildford at £4.50.

In terms of Scottish cities, Dundee was beaten by Glasgow who ranked sixth with an average cost of £2.75.

Aberdeen ranked 15th at £3.20 and Edinburgh, the most expensive in Scotland, ranked 22nd at £3.55 a pint.

The survey titled, ‘The Alternative UK University City League Table’, claims to look beyond “student satisfaction and academic performance” to look at “other issues which matter to the students of today.”

The table ranked cities in five separate areas including; crime rate, average graduate salary, sustainability, price of a pint and LGBTQ friendliness.