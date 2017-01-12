Dundee and Perth are two of the best cities in the UK to spend the night in, according to analysis by hotel booking website .

A study was undertaken about data on the website on the percentage of positive hotel reviews and how many top quality hotels each city contained.

Perth stole the number 10 spot in an official list of the top rated hotels in the country with two out of five, or 38%, achieving this status, which is only awarded if a property has an average review rating of at least 80%.

Dundee ranked at number five for positive reviews UK-wide with an average hotel review score of 90.4%, compared to the national average of 88.9%.

The top rated hotel based on customer reviews in each city is The Courtyard in Perth with 100% and the DoubleTree by Hilton in Dundee with 95%.

Jim Clarkson, VisitScotland regional director, said: “Based on genuine reviews by guests, the results provide further evidence of the high quality of accommodation available in each city.

“They also highlight the fantastic work that is being done by our local tourism industry, every day, to create world class experiences for visitors during their stay.”